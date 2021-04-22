US Markets

Canada aims to almost halve its emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, April 22 (Reuters) - Canada will aim to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases by 40%-45% from 2005 levels by 2030, up from the current target of 30%, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a global climate summit on Thursday.

"We will continually strengthen our plan and take even more actions on our journey to net zero by 2050," he said. Canada, home to a major energy industry, is one of the world's worst polluters per capita and has missed every one of its climate change targets so far.

