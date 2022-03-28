Canada agrees multi-year daycare deal with Ontario province

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government on Monday signed a deal with Ontario to implement a subsidized child care program in that province, creating a national daycare program for the first time in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said deal would mean C$10 a day, on average, childcare within four years in Ontario, while also creating 86,000 new spaces by end of 2026.

Ontario was the last province to sign on to Trudeau's daycare strategy.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

