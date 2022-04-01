Canada agency finds Russia-backed disinformation campaigns to support Ukraine invasion

April 1 (Reuters) - Canada's signals intelligence agency said on Friday it has observed numerous Russia-backed disinformation campaigns online designed to support their actions since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia has created and amplified fake stories and narratives falsely claiming that only military targets were being attacked, and that civilian casualties in Ukraine were lower that what confirmed, verifiable reports have shown," the agency said, listing down its observations on Twitter.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru;)

