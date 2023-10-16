News & Insights

Canada advises leaving Lebanon while commercial flights are available -minister

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

October 16, 2023 — 11:16 am EDT

OTTAWA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canadians in Lebanon should consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on social media on Monday.

"As the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel continues to unfold, the security situation in the region is becoming increasingly volatile," Joly said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

