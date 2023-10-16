Canada advises leaving Lebanon while commercial flights are available -minister

OTTAWA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canadians in Lebanon should consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on social media on Monday.

"As the crisis in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel continues to unfold, the security situation in the region is becoming increasingly volatile," Joly said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.