Canada adds nearly 50,000 jobs in August -ADP

Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada added 49,300 jobs in August as hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sector led broad-based gains, according to a report from ADP released on Thursday.

The total number of jobs added in July was revised down to 30,200 from 73,700. The report is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

