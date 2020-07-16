US Markets

Canada adds more than one million jobs in June -ADP

Fergal Smith Reuters
TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Canada added 1,042,900 jobs in June as business reopened after shutdowns related to COVID-19, led by hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The May data was revised to show 2,951,400 jobs were lost rather than a gain of 208,400. The report is derived from ADP's payrolls data and measures more than two million workers in Canada.

