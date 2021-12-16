Canada adds jobs most jobs in 8 months in November -ADP

US Markets

Canada added 231,800 jobs in November, the biggest increase since March, led by a pick-up in hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The October data was revised to show 46,200 jobs were created rather than an increase of 65,800. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

