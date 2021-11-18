Canada adds jobs in October, third straight monthly gains -ADP

US Markets

Canada added 39,400 jobs in October, a third consecutive monthly gain, driven by a pick-up in hiring in trade, transportation and utilities, and construction, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

September's gain was revised up to about 41,000 from 9,600, according to a chart.

