Canada adds jobs in October, third straight monthly gains -ADP

OTTAWA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada added 39,400 jobs in October, a third consecutive monthly gain, driven by a pick-up in hiring in trade, transportation and utilities, and construction, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

September's gain was revised up to about 41,000 from 9,600, according to a chart.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

