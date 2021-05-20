Canada adds jobs for third straight month in April -ADP

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada added 351,300 jobs in April despite a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, led by gains in the leisure and hospitality, as well as the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

The March data was revised to show 266,700 jobs were gained rather than 634,800. The report, which is derived from ADP's payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

