Canada adds jobs for seventh straight month in January - ADP

TORONTO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Canada added 25,900 jobs in January, the seventh straight month of gains, led by hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities and construction sectors, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The December data was revised to show 46,700 jobs were added rather than the 46,200 reported earlier. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.