US Markets

Canada adds jobs for eighth straight month in February -ADP

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AARON HARRIS

Canada added 7,200 jobs in February, the eighth consecutive month of job gains, led by hiring in the construction sector, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - Canada added 7,200 jobs in February, the eighth consecutive month of job gains, led by hiring in the construction sector, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

It was the smallest increase since October, while the number of jobs added in January was revised higher to 37,200 from 25,100. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular