Canada adds fewer jobs than expected, unemployment rate dips to 20-month low

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Canadian economy added a net 31,200 jobs in October, fewer than expected, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.7%, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

OTTAWA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 31,200 jobs in October, fewer than expected, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.7%, the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 50,000 jobs in October and for the unemployment rate to slip to 6.8% from 6.9% in September. The October rate was the lowest since the 5.7% recorded in February 2020.

The October gains all came in the full-time sector, which added 36,400 jobs. The part-time sector lost 5,200 positions.

Employment increases in a number of industries, including retail trade, were offset by declines elsewhere, including in accommodation and food services.

The Canadian dollar weakened by 0.1% on the day to C$1.2770 to the U.S. greenback, or 81.50 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Kirsten Donovan)

