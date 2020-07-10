Canada adds 952,900 jobs in June as firms reopen from COVID-19 closures

OTTAWA, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada added some 952,900 jobs in June, mostly in the service sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate improved to 12.3%.

Employment in the goods producing sector rose by 158,600. The services sector gained some 794,400 positions.

