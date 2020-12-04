Canada adds 62,000 jobs in November, more than expected

Adds details

OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada added 62,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 8.5%, both beating analyst expectations, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to remain at 8.9%.

Jobs in the service sector rose by 17,900, while employment in the goods sector rose by 44,200. Full-time employment was up by 99,400 jobs while part-time employment fell by 37,400 positions.

"I think it looks pretty strong at first glance. It's really quite remarkable the way this economy seems to be able to maintain its momentum into these winter months," said Andrew Kelvin, chief strategist at TD Securities.

The latest survey took place from Nov. 8 to 14, before public health lockdowns were imposed in the populous Toronto area. A number of major Quebec cities remain under strict restrictions and Manitoba started its lockdowns on Nov. 12.

The Canadian dollar strengthened as much as 0.3% to notch a two-year high at 1.2822 per U.S. dollar, or 77.99 U.S. cents.

