US Markets

Canada adds 54,700 jobs, unemployment rate dips to 5.9%

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The Canadian economy added a net 54,700 jobs in December, beating analysts' expectations of 27,500, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Updates throughout, adds Canadian dollar

OTTAWA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 54,700 jobs in December, beating analysts' expectations of 27,500, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

The employment gains were driven by full-time work, up by 122,500, partially offset by the loss of 67,700 part-time jobs. The economy added 10,600 services sector jobs and 44,200 jobs in the goods-producing sector.

Canadian employment is now 240,500 jobs above pre-pandemic levels, though the jobless rate still lags the 5.7% notched in February 2020.

The Bank of Canada said last month labor market slack had been absorbed to a significant degree, signaling a first interest rate hike could come soon. Money Markets BOCWATCH expect the central bank to start raising rates in March.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2694 to the greenback, or 78.78 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular