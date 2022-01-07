US Markets

Canada adds 54,700 jobs, unemployment rate dips to 5.9%

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian economy added a net 54,700 jobs in December, beating expectations, and the jobless rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

OTTAWA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 54,700 jobs in December, beating expectations, and the jobless rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 27,500 jobs and for the unemployment rate to be steady at 6.0%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular