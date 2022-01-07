Canada adds 54,700 jobs, unemployment rate dips to 5.9%

OTTAWA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 54,700 jobs in December, beating expectations, and the jobless rate fell to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 27,500 jobs and for the unemployment rate to be steady at 6.0%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa)

