US Markets

Canada adds 46,200 jobs in December -ADP

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada added 46,200 jobs in December, the sixth straight month of gains, led by increased hiring in education and health care, as well as construction, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada added 46,200 jobs in December, the sixth straight month of gains, led by increased hiring in education and health care, as well as construction, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The November data was revised to show 27,600 jobs were added rather than the 30,900 reported earlier. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by John Stonestreet)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular