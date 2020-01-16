Canada adds 46,200 jobs in December -ADP

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada added 46,200 jobs in December, the sixth straight month of gains, led by increased hiring in education and health care, as well as construction, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The November data was revised to show 27,600 jobs were added rather than the 30,900 reported earlier. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

