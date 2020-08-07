US Markets

Canada adds 418,500 jobs in July, unemployment rate dips

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, mostly in the part-time sector, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.9% as the economy continued to reopen, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 400,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 11% from 12.3% in June.

