Canada adds 418,500 jobs in July, unemployment rate dips

OTTAWA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, mostly in the part-time sector, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.9% as the economy continued to reopen, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 400,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 11% from 12.3% in June.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by John Stonestreet)

