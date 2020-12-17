US Markets

Canada adds 40,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in November -ADP

TORONTO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canadian employment rose by 40,800 in November, led by hiring in the professional services, finance and trade sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed on Thursday.

It was the first jobs gain since February, with the October data revised to show 383,500 jobs were shed rather than a 79,500 decline. The report, which is derived from ADP’s payrolls data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

