Canada adds 378,200 jobs in September, jobless rate dips to 9.0%

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gain 378,200 net jobs in September, mostly in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 9.0%. Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 75,100 jobs, almost entirely in manufacturing. The services sector rose by a net 303,100 positions in accommodation and food services and educational services. Sept 2020 Aug 2020 Jobs gain/loss +378,200 +245,800 full-time +334,000 +205,800 part-time +44,200 +40,000 Unemployment rate 9.0% 10.2% Participation 65.0% 64.6% Labor force 20.303 mln 20.139 mln Sept 2020 Sept 2019 % change Avg hourly wage C$30.50 C$28.93 +5.4 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 156,600 jobs in September, for the unemployment rate to drop to 9.7%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren) ((david.ljunggren@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 647 480 7891))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.