Canada adds 378,200 jobs in September, jobless rate dips to 9.0%

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

Canada's economy gain 378,200 net jobs in September, mostly in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 9.0%.

    Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 75,100 jobs, almost entirely in manufacturing. The services sector rose by a net 303,100 positions in accommodation and food services and educational services.
    
    
 
                       Sept 2020        Aug 2020
    Jobs gain/loss      +378,200        +245,800          
        full-time       +334,000        +205,800
        part-time        +44,200         +40,000       

    Unemployment rate       9.0%           10.2%         
    Participation          65.0%           64.6% 
    Labor force       20.303 mln      20.139 mln      

                     Sept 2020      Sept 2019     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$30.50        C$28.93       +5.4
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 156,600 jobs in September, for the unemployment rate to drop to 9.7%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)
    ((david.ljunggren@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 647 480 7891))

