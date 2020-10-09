US Markets

Canada adds 378,200 jobs in Sept, unemployment rate 9.0 pct

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada added 378,200 jobs in September, most of them full-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0% as the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada added 378,200 jobs in September, most of them full-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0% as the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 156,600 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 9.7% from 10.2% in August.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular