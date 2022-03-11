Canada adds 336,600 jobs in Feb, jobless rate drops to 5.5%

March 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy gained a net 336,600 jobs in February, more than expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.5% from 6.5% in January, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 160,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to drop to 6.2%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

