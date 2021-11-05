Canada adds 31,200 jobs in October, jobless rate edges down to 6.7%

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 31,200 jobs in October, entirely in full-time work but missing analyst expectations, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 6.7%. Employment in the goods producing sector declined by a net 6,200 jobs, mostly in natural resources. The services sector grew by a net 37,500 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as other services (except public administration). Oct 2021 Sept 2021 Jobs gain/loss +31,200 +157,100 full-time +36,400 +193,600 part-time -5,200 -36,500 Unemployment rate 6.7% 6.9% Participation 65.3% 65.5% Labor force 20.528 mln 20.553 mln Oct 2021 Oct 2020 % change Avg hourly wage C$31.03 C$30.40 +2.1 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 50,000 jobs in October and for the unemployment rate to fall slightly to 6.8%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.