Canada adds 31,200 jobs in October, jobless rate edges down to 6.7%

Reuters
Canada's economy gained a net 31,200 jobs in October, entirely in full-time work but missing analyst expectations, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 6.7%.

    Employment in the goods producing sector declined by a net 6,200 jobs, mostly in natural resources. The services sector grew by a net 37,500 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as other services (except public administration).   
    
 
                        Oct 2021        Sept 2021
    Jobs gain/loss       +31,200        +157,100          
        full-time        +36,400        +193,600
        part-time         -5,200         -36,500       

    Unemployment rate       6.7%            6.9%         
    Participation          65.3%           65.5% 
    Labor force       20.528 mln      20.553 mln      

                      Oct 2021       Oct 2020     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$31.03        C$30.40       +2.1
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 50,000 jobs in October and for the unemployment rate to fall slightly to 6.8%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com))

