Canada adds 28,200 jobs in September -ADP

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada added 28,200 jobs in September, led by hiring in the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The total number of jobs added in August was revised up to 109,900 from 49,300. The report is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Andrew Heavens)

