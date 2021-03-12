Canada adds 259,200 jobs in February, unemployment rate falls to 8.2%

Adds details, Canadian dollar reaction

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - Canada added far more jobs than expected in February, while the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point since March 2020, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

With the addition of 259,200 jobs in February, Canada recouped nearly all the losses of the previous two months and beat average analyst prediction of 75,000 jobs.

The country's unemployment rate dropped to 8.2%, beating analyst expectations of 9.2%.

The gains were driven by the reopening of businesses as COVID-19 lockdowns put in place in December and January were eased.

Employment remains 3.1% below pre-pandemic levels, while long-term unemployment fell by 9.7% from a record high of 512,000 in January.

The Canadian dollar CAD= strengthened to 1.2512 to the greenback, or 79.92 U.S. cents, after the data.

