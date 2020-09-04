Canada adds 245,800 jobs in Aug, unemployment rate 10.2 pct

OTTAWA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Canada added 245,800 jobs in August, most of them full-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2% as the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 275,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 10.1% from 10.9% in July.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

