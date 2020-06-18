Canada adds 208,400 jobs in May after April plunge -ADP

TORONTO, June 18 (Reuters) - Canada added 208,400 jobs in May, when lockdowns to help contain the coronavirus pandemic began to ease, led by hiring in the construction sector, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The April data was revised to show 2,361,714 jobs were lost rather than 226,700. The report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, is derived from ADP's payrolls data of about 40,000 companies. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.