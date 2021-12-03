Canada adds 153,700 jobs, unemployment rate dips to 6.0%

OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 153,700 jobs in November, beating expectations, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.0% from 6.7% in October, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 35,000 jobs in November and for the unemployment rate to fall to 6.6%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

