US Markets

Canada adds 153,700 jobs, unemployment rate dips to 6.0%

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

The Canadian economy added a net 153,700 jobs in November, beating expectations, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.0% from 6.7% in October, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added a net 153,700 jobs in November, beating expectations, and the jobless rate slipped to 6.0% from 6.7% in October, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a gain of 35,000 jobs in November and for the unemployment rate to fall to 6.6%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular