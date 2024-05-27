News & Insights

Canacol Energy Advances Gas Exploration Efforts

May 27, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) has released an update.

Canacol Energy Ltd. recently paid a semi-annual interest payment of $14.375 million on its Senior Notes and announced the end of its contract with Fitch Ratings, maintaining only Moody’s and S&P Ratings services. The company is gearing up to drill the Cardamomo-1 exploration well, targeting gas within the Cienaga de Oro reservoir, with the potential to significantly expand its gas production in Colombia if successful. This drilling operation is part of a broader strategy to explore 14 prospects identified by the Redoblante 3D seismic survey.

