Canacol Energy Advances Gas Exploration Efforts

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) has released an update.

Canacol Energy Ltd. recently paid a semi-annual interest payment of $14.375 million on its Senior Notes and announced the end of its contract with Fitch Ratings, maintaining only Moody’s and S&P Ratings services. The company is gearing up to drill the Cardamomo-1 exploration well, targeting gas within the Cienaga de Oro reservoir, with the potential to significantly expand its gas production in Colombia if successful. This drilling operation is part of a broader strategy to explore 14 prospects identified by the Redoblante 3D seismic survey.

For further insights into TSE:CNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.