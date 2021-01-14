Environmental Impact Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Canaccord targeting the sustainability sector, raised $180 million by offering 18 million units at $10. The company offered 3 million more units than anticipated. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Daniel Coyne, the Co-Head of US Investment Banking and Global Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at Canaccord, and CFO Marc Marano, who currently serves as a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Group at Canaccord. Environmental Impact Acquisition intends to focus primarily on identifying businesses that offer products, services, and technologies that, in addition to serving the needs of customers, generate positive impacts for the environment.



Environmental Impact Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ENVIU. Canaccord Genuity acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Canaccord's sustainability SPAC Environmental Impact Acquisition prices upsized $180 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.