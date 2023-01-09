US Markets
Canaccord's management seeks to acquire firm in C$1.13 bln deal

Jan 9 (Reuters) - A group led by the management of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc CF.TO said on Monday it would launch a takeover bid for the Canadian financial services company, valuing the firm at nearly C$1.13 billion ($845 million).

The offer price of C$11.25 per share marks a 31% premium to the stock's last close.

In June, Canaccord's largest shareholder had expressed concerns that the public markets were undervaluing the company, Canaccord said. After discussion with the company's chief executive officer Daniel Daviau, the shareholder said it would support a go-private deal.

($1 = 1.3370 Canadian dollars)

