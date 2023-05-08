News & Insights

Canaccord's management flags regulatory risk to its planned take-private deal

May 08, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

May 8 (Reuters) - A group led by the management of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc CF.TO said on Monday there could be "no assurance" that its proposed C$1.13 billion ($850 million) take-private deal for the financial services firm would be completed, citing delay in securing regulatory approvals.

Even if the deal proceeds, terms could change, the group said.

The move comes months after a special committee of independent directors spurned the C$11.25 per share bid for being too low.

The management group had announced the bid in January, looking to take the firm private after concerns that the public markets were undervaluing the company.

