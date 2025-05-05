Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Worthington Enterprises (WOR)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Worthington Enterprises is $57.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of $51.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Worthington Enterprises is 3,481MM, an increase of 201.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worthington Enterprises. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOR is 0.08%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 34,907K shares. The put/call ratio of WOR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,032K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,771K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 8.36% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,675K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares , representing a decrease of 55.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 29.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 940K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 5.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 853K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Worthington Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Worthington Industries is a leading industrial manufacturing company delivering innovative solutions to customers that span many industries including transportation, construction, industrial, agriculture, retail and energy. Worthington is North America's premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded products; and a leading global supplier of pressure cylinders and accessories for applications such as fuel storage, water systems, outdoor living, tools and celebrations. The Company's brands, primarily sold in retail stores, include Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™. Worthington's WAVE joint venture with Armstrong is the North American leader in innovative ceiling solutions.

