Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vintage Wine Estates is 1.70. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Vintage Wine Estates is 339MM, an increase of 17.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vintage Wine Estates. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWE is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 24,863K shares. The put/call ratio of VWE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 9,550K shares representing 16.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,967K shares, representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 73.57% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 4,868K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,341K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 72.44% over the last quarter.

Paradice Investment Management holds 3,882K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 31,650.45% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,835K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 71.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 20.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWE by 61.78% over the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range.

