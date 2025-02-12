Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:VRTX) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.64% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $503.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $328.25 to a high of $620.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from its latest reported closing price of $455.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 10,574MM, a decrease of 4.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is -9.79%, an increase of 2,035.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 294,363K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,811K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,708K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 5.30% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,152K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,128K shares , representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,002K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,539K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 0.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,186K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,157K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,760K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,623K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

