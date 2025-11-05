Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Thomson Reuters (NasdaqGS:TRI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters is $140.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $96.06 to a high of $169.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of $146.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thomson Reuters is 7,454MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.53%, an increase of 161.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 349.64% to 409,113K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodbridge holds 300,593K shares representing 66.70% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 11,188K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,757K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 87.32% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 5,681K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 40.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,147K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,610K shares , representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 77.73% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,520K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,020K shares , representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 47.52% over the last quarter.

