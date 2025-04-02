Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Surf Air Mobility (SRFM)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 372.93% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Surf Air Mobility is $12.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 372.93% from its latest reported closing price of $2.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Surf Air Mobility is 214MM, an increase of 78.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surf Air Mobility. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRFM is 0.00%, an increase of 174.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 1,561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 396K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 279.32% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 344K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 202.33% over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers holds 162K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 93K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 303.16% over the last quarter.

