Canaccord Genuity Upgrades STAAR Surgical (STAA)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for STAAR Surgical (NasdaqGM:STAA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.14% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for STAAR Surgical is $20.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.14% from its latest reported closing price of $25.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for STAAR Surgical is 584MM, an increase of 144.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in STAAR Surgical. This is an decrease of 195 owner(s) or 48.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STAA is 0.47%, an increase of 81.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 52,617K shares. The put/call ratio of STAA is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Broadwood Capital holds 15,019K shares representing 30.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,519K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Yunqi Capital holds 2,507K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,472K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 51.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 185.26% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,077K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 52.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 84.21% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,541K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares , representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAA by 26.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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