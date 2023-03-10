Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Spirent Communications (SPNUF)

On March 9, 2023, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Spirent Communications (OTC:SPNUF) from to Speculative Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.13% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirent Communications is $3.79. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $4.92. The average price target represents an increase of 31.13% from its latest reported closing price of $2.89.

The projected annual revenue for Spirent Communications is $631MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.18.

Spirent Communications Declares $0.04 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $2.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirent Communications. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNUF is 0.15%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 54,261K shares.

