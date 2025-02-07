Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.41% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is $105.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.41% from its latest reported closing price of $76.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 3,358MM, an increase of 12.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPB is 0.20%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 31,745K shares. The put/call ratio of SPB is 7.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,014K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 34.09% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,455K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,311K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,275K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 9.74% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 960K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

