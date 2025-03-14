Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Peloton Interactive (NasdaqGS:PTON) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.44% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive is $9.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.44% from its latest reported closing price of $6.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive is 3,288MM, an increase of 25.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.18%, an increase of 49.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 413,191K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 18,472K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing an increase of 65.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 249.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,820K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,185K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 162.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,983K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 91.60% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 10,523K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,530K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 68.23% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 9,800K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

Peloton Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first- of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

