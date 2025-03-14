Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Peloton Interactive (LSE:0A46)

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Peloton Interactive (LSE:0A46) from Hold to Buy.

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A46 is 0.18%, an increase of 49.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 413,191K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 18,472K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing an increase of 65.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A46 by 249.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,820K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,185K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A46 by 162.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,983K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A46 by 91.60% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 10,523K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,530K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A46 by 68.23% over the last quarter.

Hennessy Advisors holds 9,800K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

