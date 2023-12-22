Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Fintel reports that on December 21, 2023, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Merit Medical Systems (NasdaqGS:MMSI) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.25% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is 87.98. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.25% from its latest reported closing price of 75.03.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is 1,222MM, a decrease of 0.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 66,719K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,896K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares, representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 1.30% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,892K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,022K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,140K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,791K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 13.39% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,565K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 16.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Background Information



Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

