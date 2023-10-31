Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Lithium Americas (LAAC)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAAC) from Speculative Buy to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Princeton Global Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AdvisorNet Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hexagon Capital Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

