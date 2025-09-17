CANACCORD GENUITY Upgrades Iluka Resources (ILKAF)

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY upgraded their outlook for Iluka Resources (OTCPK:ILKAF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.40% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iluka Resources is $4.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.57 to a high of $5.26. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.40% from its latest reported closing price of $4.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iluka Resources is 1,435MM, an increase of 28.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iluka Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILKAF is 0.21%, an increase of 15.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.70% to 60,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 9,740K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,380K shares , representing an increase of 34.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILKAF by 23.29% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 7,952K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,849K shares , representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILKAF by 15.69% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,965K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 5,461K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares , representing an increase of 29.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILKAF by 21.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILKAF by 4.78% over the last quarter.

