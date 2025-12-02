Canaccord Genuity Upgrades ICF International (ICFI)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for ICF International (NasdaqGS:ICFI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.28% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ICF International is $103.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.28% from its latest reported closing price of $77.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ICF International is 2,254MM, an increase of 17.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICF International. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICFI is 0.15%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 21,774K shares. The put/call ratio of ICFI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,594K shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares , representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,607K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 19.55% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,260K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 19.52% over the last quarter.

WGROX - Wasatch Core Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 828K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 699K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 24.53% over the last quarter.

