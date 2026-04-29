Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Gold Royalty (GROY)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Gold Royalty (NYSEAM:GROY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.18% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gold Royalty is $6.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 79.18% from its latest reported closing price of $3.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gold Royalty is 32MM, an increase of 107.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Royalty. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 17.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROY is 0.06%, an increase of 191.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.42% to 63,323K shares. The put/call ratio of GROY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGI Partners holds 5,712K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 99.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 19,752.79% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,386K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 0.40% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,672K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares , representing an increase of 51.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 105.11% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,001K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 5.30% over the last quarter.

CWA Asset Management Group holds 2,853K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares , representing a decrease of 38.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY by 39.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.