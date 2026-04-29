Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant (GROY.WS)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant (NYSEAM:GROY.WS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.71% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant is $2.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.26 to a high of $3.29. The average price target represents an increase of 95.71% from its latest reported closing price of $1.39 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant is 39MM, an increase of 147.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gold Royalty - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROY.WS is 0.05%, an increase of 36.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 8,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,423K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing an increase of 44.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY.WS by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 1,374K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 63.77%.

K2 Principal Fund holds 1,183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROY.WS by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 675K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares , representing a decrease of 192.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROY.WS by 62.84% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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