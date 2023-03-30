Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Globus Medical (GMED)

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.13% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globus Medical is $68.51. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.13% from its latest reported closing price of $53.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Globus Medical is $1,143MM, an increase of 11.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.39.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,185K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares, representing an increase of 26.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,634K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,042K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,352K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares, representing a decrease of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 7.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,391K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 15.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,358K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 18.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Medical. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMED is 0.32%, an increase of 19.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 95,372K shares. The put/call ratio of GMED is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Globus Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.