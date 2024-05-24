Canaccord Genuity Upgrades CI&T (CINT)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Canaccord Genuity upgraded their outlook for CI&T (NYSE:CINT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.27% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CI&T is 5.26. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 33.27% from its latest reported closing price of 3.95.

The projected annual revenue for CI&T is 3,642MM, an increase of 69.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI&T. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 21.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.09%, an increase of 85.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.32% to 10,041K shares. The put/call ratio of CINT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,192K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 65.16% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,385K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 30.07% over the last quarter.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. holds 1,061K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 62.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 95.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 752K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sagil Capital Llp holds 582K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 91.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 763.79% over the last quarter.

CI&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

